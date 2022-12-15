Start-up Street | Funding winter will change life for stakeholders

Highlights VC funding is prone to cycles of boom and bust After being in positive territory, the funding pendulum is likely to swing into negative territory Founders of companies may defer their next round of funding Investors are clearly shifting towards sustainable businesses for future funding Will a funding winter dim the enthusiasm of government and regulators towards start -ups? A search on Google Trends for ‘Funding Winter’ and ‘Funding Freeze’ shows these terms are used the most in two countries: the USA and then India! Interestingly, after peaking...