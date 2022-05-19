Start-up Street: As VC funding ebbs, start-ups must focus on value, not valuation

SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has been the textbook example of venture capital (VC) largesse. They’ve made many big bang investments and facilitated even more success stories. And now, things are turning sour. SoftBank’s Vision Fund posted a record investment loss of about $26 billion for its latest financial year. Its stock price has plummeted ,losing half its value since March. SoftBank isn’t alone. Tiger Global, another big VC firm, has been left licking its wounds as they racked...