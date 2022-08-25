HomeNewsOpinion

Startup Street | Are we seeing the beginning of a funding boom in green ventures?

Arun Natarajan   •

Even as the overall VC funding environment remains volatile, climate tech and EV ventures are getting more attention from investors, drawing funds from domestic family offices and international bigwigs 

Representative image.
The ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, which are used to screen investments and encourage companies to act responsibly, have been emphasized by international institutional investors in private equity- venture capital (PE-VC) funds for several years now. But how seriously these investors and in turn their portfolio companies have adopted them in practice is open to question. In recent months however, the “environment” in ESG has received far more attention from investors. The positive push from the government of India...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers