Startup Street | Are we seeing the beginning of a funding boom in green ventures?

The ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) criteria, which are used to screen investments and encourage companies to act responsibly, have been emphasized by international institutional investors in private equity- venture capital (PE-VC) funds for several years now. But how seriously these investors and in turn their portfolio companies have adopted them in practice is open to question. In recent months however, the “environment” in ESG has received far more attention from investors. The positive push from the government of India...