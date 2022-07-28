Start-up Street: 2022 funding - Halfway reflections

As indicated in the last edition of this column, Private Equity-Venture Capital (PE-VC) investments in India during the latest quarter (ended June 2022) were down by almost 30 percent compared to the immediate previous quarter. It also marked three continuous quarters of decline. We also saw how the funding slowdown is impacting startups in different stages of development – with Later Stage companies being affected far more than Early Stage startups. However, the details of funding show that 2022 may well...