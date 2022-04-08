HomeNewsOpinion

Sri Lanka’s downhill journey and lessons for India

Subir Roy   •

The lessons for India from the Sri Lanka fiasco are that rulers need to be humble, follow the conventional advice given by officials, in particular the central bank, and above all else stay wedded to fiscal discipline 

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is playing out in full force. (Image: AP)
Sri Lanka has traditionally been the showpiece among south Asian countries. High human development indicators bore testimony to the correct priorities of successive governments. Tourists returned highly impressed by both the quality of its infrastructure and the orderly manner of its public. But the island of Serendip, from whence has come the word ‘serendipity’ which describes the good fortune of finding happy things by chance, has in recent times suffered a monumental fall from grace. It teeters on the edge...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers