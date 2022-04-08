Sri Lanka’s downhill journey and lessons for India

Sri Lanka has traditionally been the showpiece among south Asian countries. High human development indicators bore testimony to the correct priorities of successive governments. Tourists returned highly impressed by both the quality of its infrastructure and the orderly manner of its public. But the island of Serendip, from whence has come the word ‘serendipity’ which describes the good fortune of finding happy things by chance, has in recent times suffered a monumental fall from grace. It teeters on the edge...