Space Policy 2023: It is India’s launch into the global space economy

Vijayant Singh
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Allowing private players to undertake end-to-end space activities will help them to tap into trends and growth opportunities and meet India’s strategic needs. The Space Policy 2023 has undertaken a bold shift by whittling down ISRO’s role in manufacturing, but regulations on FDI, licences and spectrum needs more clarity

The new policy opens up the Indian space sector to private sector entry. (Representative image)

Space may be the final frontier, but it is governed by Earth-bound rules. A relatively recent shift in the policy and economic mindset of governments worldwide has changed our relationship with outer space. Activities that primarily fell under the orbit of government are now home to an ecosystem of enterprises that are fueling the 21st century “space race”. By 2050, the space economy may be worth $3 trillion, and everyone wants a piece of the pie.

With a close eye on unlocking this extraterrestrial opportunity, the Indian government announced wide-scale reforms to the space sector in 2020. It has followed up those efforts with the Space Policy 2023, a vision document that outlines national efforts to increase India’s share in the global space economy.

Privatisation is a central component of this panorama; while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) operated a successful state-sponsored space programme for years, the lack of private sector involvement may have contributed to India’s limited role on the global stage.

Privatisation Shows Promise