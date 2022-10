Eric Platt and Kate Duguid in New York Investors and Wall Street analysts are sounding the alarm about a possible “market accident”, as successive bouts of tumult in US stocks and bonds and a surging dollar cause rising levels of stress in the financial system. A gauge of strain in US markets — produced by the Treasury’s Office of Financial Research — has soared to its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic ructions of May 2020. Even as equities on Wall Street...