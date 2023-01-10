 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Social media firms failed once again in Brazil

Parmy Olson
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Insurrection in Brasilia shows the damage that can be done when Meta, TikTok and other platforms neglect viral misinformation in foreign markets

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil. (Image: AP)

As Brazil picked up the pieces on Monday from the damage caused by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, it was hard not to see echoes of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol — not least because both incidents were stoked by activity on social media. Brazilian users of Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp, as well as Telegram and TikTok, saw a surge in calls to attend a “war cry party” in the capital in the run-up to Sunday’s violence in Brasilia, according to the Washington Post.

Even before that, ahead of the presidential election last October, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp had been flooded with misinformation about the integrity of Brazil’s vote, which saw Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly defeat Bolsonaro. It doesn’t help that Meta allows misinformation from political candidates to go unchecked, a policy it should have changed long ago.

But it’s not just Meta.

A search of #bolsonaro on TikTok on Monday morning led to at least two popular videos praising rioters as “patriots” or fighting for “freedom.” YouTube channels touting Bolsonaro’s claims of election fraud garnered tens of millions of views ahead of the vote. And Brazilian election deniers have seen a surge in followers on Twitter, according to an analysis by Rest Of World, a non-profit journalism organisation.

It all highlights the bigger problem: Social media firms are still not investing enough on controlling misinformation that can spin out of control, relying on cheaper methods such as software and contractors to weed out harmful content and — critically — underfunding such efforts outside the US. The whistleblower Francis Haugen, who exposed a range of harms neglected by Facebook in 2021, zeroed in on the company’s inadequate efforts to tackle misinformation in foreign countries like India. She warned about forthcoming global elections and said the site “cuts corners and  provides unequal and inadequate defenses.” In the case of Twitter, new owner Elon Musk reportedly fired the company’s Brazilian staff after he took over.

Ironically, Facebook and Twitter made impressive strides in preventing large misinformation campaigns from disrupting US midterm elections last year, according to multiple surveys. But those platforms have a long way to go elsewhere.