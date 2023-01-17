HomeNewsOpinion

Small businesses are using tech to go global

Indrajit Basu   •

Technology adoption is proving a boon for microenterprises seeking to expand their businesses and become more efficient

Emerging digital platforms are assisting in closing gaps by providing more tools for microenterprises to become a part of the global ecosystem. (Representative image)
Up until March 2020, Santosh’s (who goes by his first name) small Ikat business in Sambalpur, a weavers’ hub in Odisha, was a thriving enterprise that supported his six-member family. But, as the first wave of COVID pushed the nation into a crippling quarantine his family witnessed, for the first time, how debilitating a pandemic could be. A year later, when the second lockdown struck India, this five-year-old business was almost gasping for air. Assistance, however, appeared in the form...

