Slowdown signs gather pace for IT services companies

Highlights Enterprise software services firms warn about spending delays by clients PC and tablet shipments projected to decline for second year in 2023 Top clients of Indian IT firms see cuts in revenue growth estimates A prolonged economic slowdown can weigh on client spends on IT services More evidence is pointing towards a slower 2023 and FY24 for Indian IT services companies. Business software buyers are taking a longer time to sign deals and are reducing expenses, reports The Wall Street Journal. The worldwide PC and tablet shipments...