Keen to read the market’s mind after the latest MPC meet? A user’s guide

Highlights This is the first time in the post-pandemic monetary tightening phase that the RBI’s rate hike is the same as the Fed’s The yield spread between India and the US will narrow Indian assets will become more attractive and the rupee will be supported With the interest rate hikes approaching their end, rate-sensitive stocks will do well With the possibility of a harsh US recession declining, IT services stocks should do well Nevertheless, there are plenty of risks and investors need to be cautious The...