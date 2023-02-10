HomeNewsOpinion

Keen to read the market’s mind after the latest MPC meet? A user’s guide

Ananya Roy   •

The same quantum of rate hikes points to a narrowing yield spread between India and US. This would make Indian assets more attractive for foreign investors 

Highlights This is the first time in the post-pandemic monetary tightening phase that the RBI’s rate hike is the same as the Fed’s The yield spread between India and the US will narrow Indian assets will become more attractive and the rupee will be supported With the interest rate hikes approaching their end, rate-sensitive stocks will do well With the possibility of a harsh US recession declining, IT services stocks should do well Nevertheless, there are plenty of risks and investors need to be cautious The...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers