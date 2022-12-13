Silver – A dark horse

Highlights The applications of silver will increase rapidly in future 5G is one industry where millions of troy ounces of silver will be required Electric vehicles will also use more silver Demand for silver will also come from photovoltaic cell manufacturers Given the price volatility in silver, it makes sense to invest in silver ETFs for the long-term Silver is often called the poor man’s gold. It is a semi-precious, semi-industrial metal. But the coming decades may see silver outperform gold on a percentage returns...