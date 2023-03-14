Silicon Valley Bank: Can the fallout be contained?

Highlights The Fed and US Treasury solution of bailing out depositors of failed banks while allowing bond and stock holders to be hit is the right one In theory, this strategy should work--In practice it is proving to be slightly more difficult Unlike during the Global Financial Crisis, there is no global systemic impact of the SVB crisis Regulators must quickly restore confidence in the next few days Even as the US authorities took the unusual step of assuring Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) depositors...