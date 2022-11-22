 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shraddha Walkar Murder Case | Let’s not blame the victim, but focus on society

Debangana Chatterjee
Nov 22, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

In a social environment, where women’s access is already limited, existing misogynistic narratives are adding more fire to it by erecting the biggest shackle for women — hindering them from realising their potential, both, educational and economic

Mehrauli murder case: Aaftab Amin Poonawala (left) and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Image courtesy: Twitter)

A crime has been committed. A woman is dead. The gory details are out, narratives spun daily, along with endless debates over women’s choices which further jeopardise independent women’s socio-economic standing. This roughly captures the popular discourse around the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi.

The preliminary police report suggests the perpetration of the treacherous crime by her live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The accused’s religion did trigger the usual gibberish. After the cacophony around that absurdity, the word ‘live-in’ has grabbed the attention, while the crime itself is not the focal point.

Despite court precedents holding live-in relationships permissible, the social stigma attached to it continues. The purgatory of social judgement women face for choosing to be in live-in relationships, further narrows the possibility of their access to legal remedies in case of violence. However, let’s not forget that intimate partner violence or domestic violence, which led to the above murder, is not just confined to live-in partnerships. It, in fact, is most common in the institutionalised relationship of marriage.

Where we stand now, narratives are spun, conveniently pinning the blame on live-in relationships — derivative of vicious moral policing prevalent on women, stemming from a shallow interpretation of Indian culture. This reinforces the culture of victim-blaming, where women are held responsible for being attacked. What’s lost is that the narratives themselves are a form of sociocultural hostility meted out to women.

Paradoxically, marriage, despite the thousands of dowry deaths yearly in India, continues to enjoy the status of being sacrosanct. The National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in 2021 explicitly mentions ‘cruelty by the husband’ being the most prevalent form of violence against women in India. Therefore, stigmatising live-in relationships for this crime can be called ignorant, at best, and caustic at worst.

The infamous Tandoor Murder in the 1990s, which bears uncanny similarities to this ‘fridge murder’ now, involved a married couple. In intimate partner relationships — irrespective of them being live-in, marital, casual or open — women are subjected to violence of various forms and intensity.