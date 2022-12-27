 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Should India emulate EU rules targeting Big Tech firms?

Rahul Rai & Shivanghi Sukumar
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

The interest of consumers, rather than those of narrow interest groups, must stay central to India’s competition law and policy

Within two weeks of the release of its first report examining the proposed changes to the Competition Act, 2002, the Standing Committee on Finance, led by Jayant Sinha, presented its second report titled, Anti-competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies, on December 22, 2022.

The contrast between the two reports couldn’t be starker. The defining feature of the first report was its emphasis on the need to examine the effects of conduct before condemning it as anti-competitive. The second report stands out for stressing the need for scrapping this requirement altogether.

As its title suggests, the second report identifies ten different business practices and christens them as ‘anti-competitive’ only because big tech firms follow them. In doing so, the Standing Committee calls for the adoption of ex ante rules analogous to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) promulgated by the European Union (EU).

Like the DMA, the Standing Committee proposes to define and then identify “digital gatekeepers” or “systemically important digital intermediaries” for special treatment. It proposes to shift competition enforcement tethered to the weighing of benefits against harms to an approach reserved for ticketing offences, i.e., a per se approach. The question for India, though, is whether we should walk down the path paved in Brussels for the EU.

Rulemaking invariably involves uncomfortable trade-offs. These trade-offs, especially for a developing economy like India, are stark. The ratio of costs and benefits that possibly informed the adoption of DMA by the EU is irrelevant to India.

For example, as the DMA does, the Standing Committee proposes to ban self-preferencing and deep discounting by digital gatekeepers. Self-preferencing is common in several markets. Most notably, consumers have benefitted from supermarkets displaying relatively less expensive private-label goods at the most prominent place in the store. Self-preferencing, coupled with discounts by the digital avatars of supermarkets, i.e., e-commerce firms, has led to cost savings for millions of Indian consumers. The policy trade-off here is simple. Should the benefit to consumers be sacrificed to allow the continued extraction of consumer surplus by brick-and-mortar retailers?