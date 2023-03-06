 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Should food delivery partner fees be under GST?

Renu Gupta & Trisha Shreyashi
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

The food delivery aggregators appear to characterise delivery partner fees as tips. It is a trite law that tips paid by customers are currently not subject to GST as there is no business activity involved. In such a case, the delivery partner fee is not taxable and is exempt from the tax bill

The 45th GST Council decided to formally tax the restaurant service supplied through e-commerce operators from January 2022. This had a serious bearing on tips and surge/ delivery charges. (Representative image)

The pandemic catapulted the utility of doorstep delivery services, especially food and groceries, to a higher level. According to research reports published by Finshots & Businesswire, online food/grocery delivery sales in India in 2021 reached a value of $4.98 billion and by 2023 this market is expected to grow to $38.83 billion.

Foodie Bay, now Zomato, was the first online food delivery aggregator app to provide such services to Indian consumers. The initial temptation for a consumer was quick and free delivery. However, it has become common for companies to include delivery or surge charges on all orders. The amount charged as delivery partner fees by the platforms is significant, and can often surpass the item value under the garb of variables like drop location, availability, weather, time, city, dish, fuel surges, distance pay, etc. Such surge or delivery charges are not always a part of the tax bill which the customer gets. We ask why.

The Taxing Problem

Prior to the 45th meeting of the Goods and Services Taxes (GST) Council in September 2021, restaurants had to bear 5 percent GST on restaurant services, without any input tax credit. The fitment committee in the 45th GST Council meeting recommended that it may be clarified through a circular that services by way of serving of food, door delivery and take-away by cloud kitchens/central kitchens are covered under ‘restaurant service’, and attract 5 percent GST without any input tax credit.