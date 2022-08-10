HomeNewsOpinion

Should banks 'raise more deposits'? 

Ananth Narayan   •

While individual banks might worry about raising deposits before making out loans, at a system level, every loan asset is self-funded by the deposit that it creates

Representative image.
Indian banking loans are now growing more than banking deposits. As of July 15, 2022, bank credit grew by over INR 15 lakh crores over the past year, while bank deposits grew by less than INR 13 lakh crores. The same time a year ago, in contrast, bank credit then had grown by just INR 7 lakh crores, much less than the near INR 16 lakh crore growth in bank deposits. Does this portend an issue that banks should look to...

