SEBI's order in the CARE Ratings scandal tackles the symptom, not the cause

Jayant Thakur
Apr 24, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Regulators have failed to find an alternative for the Issuer-Pays Model where entities seeking independent opinions on securities they plan to issue are selecting the credit rating agencies and negotiating and paying the fees for the service, which creates perverse incentives to influence top managements

The recent SEBI order on the allegedly dubious role of the top management of Care Ratings Limited (“CARE”) is illuminating.

Corporate governance and the system of checks and balances in securities markets rests on several pillars. These include Independent directors, the Audit Committee, and independent auditors. Another important check are the Credit Rating Agencies (“CRAs”) who give rating on instruments on the basis of which entities raise funds. Such ratings are an important criteria relied upon by many large and small investors as an indicator of financial health of the entity and safety of the securities. The 2008 financial crisis particularly in the West taught us how the failures of CRAs in doing their job can undermine the foundation of financial systems, leading potentially even to systemic collapse.

In this context, the recent SEBI order on the allegedly dubious role of the top management of Care Ratings Limited (“CARE”) is illuminating. More importantly, the SEBI Order reveals the bare bones of the internal workings of CRAs. And while the order is largely on factual allegations and which are very likely to be litigated, it is worth reading to remove many misconceptions on how CRAs function.

The typical reaction, often a valid one, when there are large corporate failures and even scams, is what were the auditors, the Audit Committee and independent directors and Credit Rating Agencies, doing? Have they slept on the job? Or worse? While the question of independent directors and auditors have often been raised, discussed and even ruled on, though not always to the satisfaction of everyone, this case discussed in detail the internal working of CRAs and how the internal checks and balances are laid down.

Issuer-Pays Model’s Troubles