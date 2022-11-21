HomeNewsOpinion

SEBI’s move to expand material event reporting was due

Jayant Thakur   •

Listed companies may have less flexibility on when to report material events. While this means more timely information for investors, they risk being overwhelmed by it

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)
SEBI has sought to considerably expand the scope and nature of material events to be reported to immediately. Further, precise formula for quantification has been given to several areas to determine whether they are material. The impact of this will be mixed – clearer definitions and formula to reduce ambiguity but low benchmarks may result in a deluge of information in which the really significant information may be lost. SEBI has proposed several changes to timely disclosures by listed companies...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers