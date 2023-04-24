SEBI’s FAQs on insider trading clarify on many important issues

Highlights: SEBI’s Insider trading norms are exhaustive and complicated enough to warrant their own set of FAQs FAQs end up even extending the scope of the law or give answers that may not be visualised by the reader FAQs on pledged shares clarify that pledging, invocation of pledge and its release, all are subject to insider trading rules and require disclosure in specified cases On contra trades, SEBI has simply banned these for persons with access to inside information with exceptions On trading plans,...