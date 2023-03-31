Moneycontrol
SEBI's announcement will make trading costly and impact discount brokers the most

Shishir Asthana   •

SEBI’s announcements are in the right direction, but they may hurt active traders

Highlights SEBI announces important measures to improve regulation and disclosure Policy announced to improve corporate disclosure and prevent insider trading Corporate Debt Market Development Fund” (CDMDF) to act as a “backstop” facility to purchase investment grade corporate debt securities Voluntary implementation of an ASBA-like facility in the secondary market The ASBA-like facility will bridge the gap between discount and full-service brokers and increase the cost of trading     The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), at its latest board meeting, announced a slew of policy...

