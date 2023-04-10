Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

SEBI pushes for responsible messaging by advisors and analysts

Jayant Thakur   •

SEBI's code for advertising by investment advisors and analysts is timely but its coverage is very wide and compliance can be cumbersome

SEBI has now put in place a fairly wide and strict code of advertisement for two groups of advisors.
Highlights:  Sebi has issued an advertisement code for investment advisors and research analysts, that will govern how they can issue messages to their clients or intended clients  The term advertisement covers a wide range of messaging, including social media and other digital means  This is a welcome development as it seeks to curb fraudulent or misleading communication by these two groups of investment intermediaries  However, the wide ambit of the Code and several specific Dos and Don’ts mean that it may need revising...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers