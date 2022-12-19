SEBI's opinion on net worth calculation has a cascading effect

Recently, SEBI has brought into focus a controversy that had already been brewing, by opining on which companies need to comply with stringent corporate governance norms. The core question here is how should the cut-off size of a company be determined? Companies beyond the threshold have to comply with corporate governance norms. SEBI’s recent opinion on this matter may have far reaching and possibly unintended implications. Corporate governance norms are detailed and can be cumbersome and costly to comply with,...