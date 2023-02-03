SEBI badly needs to up its game 

Some of the shine on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s excellent budget was dimmed by the rather grudging reaction in the equity markets. The market, which was moving up strongly after the minister completed her budget speech, came crashing down after news of Credit Suisse disallowing the bonds of the Adani Group as collateral was flashed. The group’s stocks had been falling ahead of the budget, especially after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research raised a series of questions about the group. Since it...