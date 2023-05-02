 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC’s lifeline for contested divorces is welcome. A humane legal approach to irretrievably broken marriages is greatly needed

Abraham C Mathews
May 02, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST

Supreme Court invoking special powers under Article 142 to grant divorce in irretrievable breakdown of marriage will help couples break through the legal impasse. But the real solution is for Parliament to reform marriage laws to make divorce less taxing and governments to improve capacity in backlogged family courts 

The laws around marriage need a thorough overhaul, and the judiciary needs severe capacity building (both problems not restricted to divorces).

In 2014, a woman approached the Supreme Court seeking to transfer a case filed by her husband to a court in the state where her parents were based – a routine petition known as a Transfer Petition. Under Article 139A of the Constitution, only the Supreme Court has the power to transfer cases from one State to another.

These usually happen in criminal cases (a famous example is when, in the aftermath of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty had sought transfer of the complaint filed by his parents against her, from Patna in Bihar to Bandra, Mumbai, where the incident took place. The Supreme Court ended up transferring the investigation to the CBI); and divorce cases, where often parties are staying in different states post their “break-up”.

How Marital Battles Reach Supreme Court

It is likely that the woman had sought the transfer on the ground that the latter court was already hearing three cases (one can speculate that these were for divorce and for domestic violence/cruelty) filed by her against the husband, and therefore, no purpose would be served by having parallel proceedings.