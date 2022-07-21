HomeNewsOpinion

SBI report says agriculture making gains, but why is rural wage growth so poor?

Subir Roy   •

Farmers’ income rose by as much as 1.3-1.7 times during 2017-18 to 2021-22. Those cultivating cash crops did even better with their income doubling during the period 

The practice of using farm loan waivers as a tool of political patronage in some states has damaged credit discipline
State Bank of India has produced a report which indicates that the country’s agricultural sector has done rather well in recent years. It is well known that the agriculture sector was resilient during the pandemic but what is new is that farmers’ income rose by as much as 1.3-1.7 times during 2017-18 to 2021-22. Those cultivating cash crops did even better with their income doubling during the period. What is more, non-farm income in rural India rose by 1.4-1.8 times during...

