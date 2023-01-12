HomeNewsOpinion

SBI Life’s growth rates defy size constraints 

R. Sree Ram   •

Total annualised premium equivalent increased 30 percent in December 2022, faster than for the life insurance sector 

Highlights SBI Life outpaced HDFC Life and private sector in fiscal year till December 2022 The company saw biggest market share gains among the listed life insurers Parent SBI’s vast banking network is helping SBI Life clock sales Continued momentum in bancassurance sales key to stock returns As companies become bigger their revenue growth rates tend to moderate. Take the case of the life insurance industry. The private sector tends to outpace Life Insurance Corp (LIC). Among the private sector entities, their relatively smaller...

