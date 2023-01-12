SBI Life’s growth rates defy size constraints 

Highlights SBI Life outpaced HDFC Life and private sector in fiscal year till December 2022 The company saw biggest market share gains among the listed life insurers Parent SBI’s vast banking network is helping SBI Life clock sales Continued momentum in bancassurance sales key to stock returns As companies become bigger their revenue growth rates tend to moderate. Take the case of the life insurance industry. The private sector tends to outpace Life Insurance Corp (LIC). Among the private sector entities, their relatively smaller...