 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Saudi Arabia’s got the money. But can it draw foreign capital?

Anjani Trivedi
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

The oil-dependent kingdom has the chance to be a raw-materials supplier and a key player during the energy transition. Foreigners are slow to embrace the opportunity

A Ma'aden worker holds a handful of processed alumina inside the aluminium plant at the Ras Al Khair Industrial City, operated by the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Ma'aden), in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. The site is a multi-commodity minerals industrial city built by Ma’aden and its partners located 90 km north of Jubail in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

As countries and companies rush to get their hands on critical raw materials to bolster supply chains and deal with a rocky energy transition, Saudi Arabia is staking its claim. It stands a real chance, especially with growing discomfort around reliance on China. But are investors willing to trust it just yet?

The country’s sovereign wealth fund and state miner are ploughing in as much 11.95 billion riyals ($3.2 billion) to create a fund that will invest across the world in resources such as copper, nickel and lithium, as a non-operating partner with a minority equity stake. The company’s formation was announced at Saudi Arabia’s annual Future Minerals Forum, where giants like BHP Group Ltd., Rio Tinto Plc to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd., and officials from the US and UK convened last week.

This comes as the kingdom vies to become a global mining hub and establish the sector as a crucial pillar of its economy. The new entity will invest up to $15 billion in companies and assets globally to secure supply for domestic use. Saudi Arabia has been pushing growth in non-oil businesses like manufacturing, and its economy is now among the fastest growing of the Group of 20 countries, with non-oil industries expanding.

The government’s focus on cornering raw materials is well-timed and targeted, especially with supply chains in disarray and emissions-related regulatory pressures rising. China’s vital, yet tenuous, role in the global economy has forced companies to look for alternatives. Where will they find their ex-China source? Across the world, shortages of critical minerals loom and investment in technologies that will bolster or accelerate production has been slow. Meanwhile, large industrial undertakings that are key for the energy transition, like solar plants, electrolytic hydrogen facilities, EV batteries and carbon capture and storage, require heaps of metals. Despite policies like the US Inflation Reduction Act that are attempting to reconfigure American manufacturing and have set off a factory-building boom, securing resources hasn’t attracted actual, hard dollars yet.

So, while Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, is on to what stands to be the biggest necessity — and opportunity — for the world for decades to come, it won’t be easy to execute. This isn’t the usual scepticism around a lofty vision; it’s more about jaded corporate executives and their risk-taking ability.

And here’s the rub: No matter how deep-pocketed or well-endowed the kingdom is, it will need foreign investors and capital to help with technology transfers, business strategy and productivity. While they’re watching and talking, no one is hitting the ground in a big way, for now.