Samsung's bumpy ride in China has lessons for Apple in India

Tim Culpan
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

If Apple is to rely on India for domestic supply, and demand rises quicker than output, then growth could be hit.

In July 2008, Apple Inc opened its first retail store in China, marking the start of a meteoric rise in the country. Fifteen years later, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is offering the same blessing to India. It’s obvious that the world’s most-valuable company should hang out its shingle in what may already be the globe’s most populous country, yet there’s a cautionary tale not only from its time in China, but from its chief rival.

When hundreds of people queued up for the opening of that first store in Beijing, the nation was barely a blip on Apple’s revenue radar. By the next financial year, ending September 2009, China plus Hong Kong combined brought in a mere $769 million in revenue, accounting for 1.8 percent of the global total. Within another two years, the figure jumped to $12 billion, or 11.5 percent.

India is at that point now. Over the past year through March 31, Apple’s sales in the country climbed around 50 percent to almost $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. That’s an impressive jump given the global slump in gadget sales across all categories. Yet it’s still only 1.6 percent of company-wide revenue, and around 8 percent the scale of what the iPhone maker currently gets in Greater China.

In opening two stores this week — the first in Mumbai followed by another in New Delhi — Cook’s move could be seen as either driving business in an important market, or simply jumping on the bandwagon of growth that already exists. There certainly seems to be no downside given that he’s also pushed suppliers such as Foxconn Technology Group, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp to ramp up output in the country. While local manufacturing avoids import taxes imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, exports are also playing an increasing role, with outbound sales of handsets climbing 67 percent in the 12 months to Dec 31 to more than $7.1 billion, according to India’s Department of Commerce.

Chinese brand Xiaomi dominated the market in India in shipment units last year, followed by Samsung, Vivo, Realme and Oppo, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple’s not among the leaders until you consider share by value, where the iPhone occupies the premium end. By that metric, the US company is second behind its South Korean nemesis. More importantly, Apple — which has far fewer discrete models than other players — occupied the top three spots with various iterations of the iPhone 13.