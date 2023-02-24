 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia-Ukraine War: Expect a new phase of instability in Pakistan & Afghanistan

KP Nayar
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

For India’s volatile neighbourhood, the first anniversary of the Ukraine war may mean a new chapter of violence in Afghanistan and further destabilisation of Pakistan

A revival of G5 – made up of India, Pakistan, Iran, China and Russia – would mean the US cannot covet Kabul economically or politically in the short to medium-term future. (Representational Image)

Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv just before the first anniversary of the start of the Russia-Ukraine war was a surprise. But it was not unexpected. Presidents of the United States of America have a habit of declaring victory even before the real battle has begun. Iraq is an example. Six weeks after President George W Bush launched his invasion of Iraq, Bush stood on the deck of the US naval ship Abraham Lincoln on May 1, 2003, and announced that his country had won the priciest of the several wars during his two-term presidency. A banner, which proclaimed “Mission Accomplished,” said it all. What a blunder it was! The battle for Iraq – more importantly for the hearts and minds of the Iraqi people – had barely begun then.

Subsequent to the premature declaration by Bush, American deaths owing to the Iraq war rose by a phenomenal 32 times by the time US combat operations were ended by President Barack Obama. The once prosperous, orderly and disciplined country of Iraq – with its blemishes, no doubt – was wrecked and ruined.

Biden’s visit to Kyiv, which was organised under a cloak of secrecy will be no different in its long-term outcome. The world gets to hear only one side of the Ukraine war story because Russian media has been ruthlessly blocked by the West in most of the world and Moscow’s version of events in and surrounding Ukraine is subject to arbitrary censorship by those in the US and Europe, who have a stranglehold over global media narratives. Biden’s mission in Ukraine is far from accomplished and is unlikely to be accomplished, as one looks back at one year of the conflict.