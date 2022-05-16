HomeNewsOpinion

Rupee to remain under pressure as it catches up with other Asian majors

Gaurav Kapur   •

In trade weighted inflation adjusted REER terms, the Rupee was close to its fair value in March 2022 against a basket of 40 currencies. However, intensification of depreciation pressure on the Chinese Yuan would weigh on the Rupee and other Asian currencies to maintain competitiveness. A sharp depreciation in Yuan remains a key downside risk to the Rupee’s exchange rate

The Indian Rupee hit a new all-time low versus the US dollar last week. With the global stock markets extending their string of losses for the sixth consecutive week, speculative assets like cryptocurrencies seeing a sharp sell-off and the US dollar moving to a 20-year high in the ensuing investor risk aversion, the move in the Rupee was not entirely unexpected. Financial markets are continuing to adjust to the aggressive tightening guidance of the US Federal Reserve, as the central...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers