Rupee: More pain in store before we see some stability

The financial markets have witnessed unprecedented volatility over the past few years as the pandemic roiled the real economy, crumpled the global supply chains and caused upheaval in the labour markets. As demand was playing catch up post the pandemic, the unrelenting supply side price pressure has further been compounded by the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and extreme weather conditions worldwide. Accordingly, the FX outlook globally has been swaying to the tune of shifting policy priorities from growth to inflation...