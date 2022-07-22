HomeNewsOpinion

Rupee: More pain in store before we see some stability

Upasna Bhardwaj   •

As INR continue to witness fresh lows, the implied volatilities remain low as RBI remains vigilant on either direction, of course with the underlying weakening trend 

The financial markets have witnessed unprecedented volatility over the past few years as the pandemic roiled the real economy, crumpled the global supply chains and caused upheaval in the labour markets.    As demand was playing catch up post the pandemic, the unrelenting supply side price pressure has further been compounded by the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and extreme weather conditions worldwide.  Accordingly, the FX outlook globally has been swaying to the tune of shifting policy priorities from growth to inflation...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers