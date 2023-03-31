Moneycontrol
Ruling parties tinker with reservation ahead of elections

GC Shekhar   •

Quota rejigs have been tried by political parties often to woo a section of voters based on caste. But the courts have squashed the benefits, a key reason why Bommai government wants the Centre to place its proposed changes in the ninth schedule

Political parties also routinely dangle the promise of quotas in private jobs, since government jobs have peaked and even now most vacancies at the state government level remain unfilled to avoid ballooning salary payments
Highlights With an eye on upcoming assembly elections, the Bommai government rejigged reservations involving SCs, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Muslims Quota rejigs have been a regular ploy by political parties to woo voters of specific castes or communities with an eye for winning votes The reshuffle has raised the share of Scheduled Tribes, Lingayat and Vokkaligas while removing the quota for Muslims The BJP is letting Muslims know where they stand as they are unlikely to vote for the party Quota change promises are empty...

