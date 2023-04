Ruchir Sharma: Why America’s big companies keep getting bigger











The beneficiaries of post-crisis rescues are established companies — this is not how capitalism is supposed to work

The number of US companies that remain in the top 10 from one decade to the next has risen steadily. And while churn has weakened in the US, it remains relatively robust across much of the world.

Ruchir Sharma The irony of the Silicon Valley Bank saga is now complete. The crisis started inside the American tech sector’s favourite bank, but the government rescue has benefited Big Tech the most. As calm returns to the market, fuelled by megacap tech stocks, investors are naturally relieved. They need to be aware, however, of where a system built on bailouts is heading. Even two decades ago, capitalism was marked by boom-bust cycles that disrupted incumbents and created space for upstarts....

