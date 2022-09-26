Robust toll collections, but why are road projects in slow lane?

Highlights Highways awards target for FY2023 of 12,000-13,000 kms seems daunting Per day road construction pace has fallen significantly Asset monetisation through TOT projects is slow Bank credit growth to roads shows relatively lower off take until July The pandemic impact on the economy is gradually waning, offices are opening up, mobility is gaining traction and the movement of goods and services is also on the rise. Consequently, Fastag collections (tolls) are improving steadily. However, the roads sector that is usually at the forefront...