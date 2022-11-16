Rewiring power transmission — insulate it properly 

Highlights GNA, or General Network Access, allows flexibility in the injection and the withdrawal of power; The regulatory framework is in sync with the “One Nation, One Grid” concept; Both producers and consumers will benefit from the new setup; GNA will take care of various power transmission constraints; The regulations are necessary for the overall development of the power sector; Experts wary about accompanying connectivity rules; They argue that such rules will favour bigger players; Such apprehensions should be addressed through a multi-stakeholder consultation. If distribution remains the...