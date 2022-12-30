 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

Revisit maritime policy to increase India’s shipping revenues, EXIM trade

G Raghuram & Dharmesh Raval
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

While India followed a protectionist regime to promote Indian shipping, the reality was that it had a counter-productive influence by making the Indian shipping industry secure in a protected market with no innovation and growth towards global competitiveness

Indian shipping companies have traditionally been able to compete in the cross-trading market where geographically available.

Post-COVID-19, global trade has been on a resurgence. From a quarterly low of $4.9 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, the Q1 of 2022 hit a record $7.7 trillion, and expected to rise further. These figures are an all-time high. The highest pre-COVID-19 figure was $6.4 trillion in the second quarter of 2018. The growth in trade has been strongly fuelled by merchandise trade which reached $6.1 trillion in Q1 2022, an increase of about 20 percent relative to Q1 2021. During the same period, the developing countries had a similar merchandise trade growth rate of 21 percent.

India had a merchandise (EXIM) trade growth rate of 25 percent during the same period, between Q1 2022 and Q1 2021. The Q1 2021 EXIM trade for India had just crossed the pre-COVID-19 high which was in Q3 2018. This EXIM trade is continuing to grow. Shipping plays a critical role in India’s EXIM trade. It accounts for over 70 percent by value, nearly 90 percent by weight, and over 80 percent by transportation revenues.

The growth in the EXIM trade is largely due to containerised cargo carrying semi-finished and finished goods. While India is very aspirational for trade growth, driven by the spirit of ‘Atmanirbharta’, the interesting challenge is whether our port and shipping capacity is aligned with this growth.

With the opening up to private involvement in port capacity, and the government’s focus on hinterland connectivity through mega projects such as the dedicated freight corridors, the major express-ways and multimodal logistics parks, India should be in a position to deal with the land side issues in terms of infrastructure. The real challenge would be whether the service related issues including shipping are in keeping with the EXIM requirements, and from the principle of ‘Atmanirbharta’.

The annual freight revenue (at an estimated 7.5% of the trade value) of India’s total EXIM trade (at an estimated $0.95 trillion trade value) was about $70 billion during 2021. The share of Indian ships in carrying India’s EXIM trade was about 6.53 percent in 2019-20 and 7.8 percent in 2018-19. The share has been consistently reducing, and is significantly lower as compared to 40 percent in 1987-88. This share is at best expected to have changed marginally during the post-COVID-19 2021-22. Out of the total EXIM trade, 20 percent is containerised. Here, the share of Indian ships is much lower at under 1 percent. Thus, every year a significant amount of seaborne freight is paid by India to foreign shipping companies, which is draining Indian foreign exchange.

It is important to examine the policy issues that would increase the share of shipping revenues for India in its EXIM trade.