Returning to the old pension scheme is a retrograde step

During the recent assembly elections campaign, both the Congress and AAP had promised to restore the old pension scheme for government employees if they came to power. While the Congress has won in Himachal Pradesh with a clear margin, AAP has not won any state. On the other hand, the ruling BJP had made no such promises but still won handsomely in Gujarat. So an impending resource crunch stares Himachal Pradesh in the face if the Congress chooses to...