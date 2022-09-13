HomeNewsOpinion

Retail inflation rebounds in August, sparking fears of another 50 bps rate hike

Manas Chakravarty   •

Even though inflation in India is supply-driven, higher food prices are the main drivers of inflationary expectations in India, which is why the Monetary Policy Committee needs to respond forcefully

(Representative image)
The fall in global commodity and crude oil prices was widely expected to lower inflation. The refrain of most of the members of the Monetary Policy Committee was that inflation had peaked. That is true compared to the April high of 7.8 percent, but the return of retail inflation to 7 percent in August is an unwelcome surprise. Food prices played spoilsport, rising by 7.6 percent from a year ago. Rice prices were up 6.9 percent from a year ago,...

