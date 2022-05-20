HomeNewsOpinion

Renault's, McDonald’s exit from Russia is significant symbolically but not materially

Sundeep Khanna   •

For McDonald's gesture to really count, the large auto and tobacco companies have to follow suit

(Image: News18)
McDonald’s decision last week to pull the curtains on its 32-year-old business in Russia was a serious rebuke to the country’s leadership and a blow to its burger lovers. But in terms of any real difference to the invasion of Ukraine, it was likely to have only a marginal impact. Now however, with Renault, the largest automaker in Russia which through its stake in local auto firm AvtoVAZ accounts for a whopping 39.5 percent of the country’s vehicle production,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers