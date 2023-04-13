Remembering BR Ambedkar as a Monetary Economist

Highlights In early 19th century under colonial rule, the rupee was essentially a minted piece of silver metal of 92 percent purity Britain was on gold standard while other major economies followed silver, keeping a stable fixed exchange rate between the two metals Countries began to abandon silver after mid-nineteenth century, causing a sharp depreciation of the silver rupee versus other currencies without balance of payments issue Gold exchange standard was adopted, which Ambedkar later in his book criticized and argued that it...