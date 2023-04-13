Moneycontrol
Remembering BR Ambedkar as a Monetary Economist

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Ambedkar argued that the gold exchange standard during colonial India was flawed. While it did restrict private citizens from minting silver to coins, it did not prevent the Indian government from doing so 

This year also happens to be the 100th year since the publication of one of Ambedkar’s most notable works in monetary economics, ‘The Problem of the Rupee: Its Origin and Its Solution’
Highlights In early 19th century under colonial rule, the rupee was essentially a minted piece of silver metal of 92 percent purity Britain was on gold standard while other major economies followed silver, keeping a stable fixed exchange rate between the two metals Countries began to abandon silver after mid-nineteenth century, causing a sharp depreciation of the silver rupee versus other currencies without balance of payments issue Gold exchange standard was adopted, which Ambedkar later in his book criticized and argued that it...

