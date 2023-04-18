Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Regulators cannot be unreachable on financial spam calls

Srinath Sridharan   •

Spam calls pitching financial products are more detrimental versus others as they may force consumers to make unwise decisions. Abuse of customer database by big brands should be pulled up by regulators 

It is time that the financial regulators put the onus of spam calls on their regulated entities
Highlights  Spam call pitching financial products involve unsolicited pitches that may lead to unwise decisions by consumers TRAI’s Do-not-disturb mechanism is broken and does not filter spam calls Big, regulated entities too are behind the abuse of customer databases and spam calls Financial regulators need to assign accountability to entities regulated by them A regulatory grievance fund can be set up that requires entities to put penalty money in everytime a consumer complains  Every year, millions of Indians collectively lose thousands of crore rupees and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers