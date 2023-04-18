Regulators cannot be unreachable on financial spam calls

Highlights Spam call pitching financial products involve unsolicited pitches that may lead to unwise decisions by consumers TRAI’s Do-not-disturb mechanism is broken and does not filter spam calls Big, regulated entities too are behind the abuse of customer databases and spam calls Financial regulators need to assign accountability to entities regulated by them A regulatory grievance fund can be set up that requires entities to put penalty money in everytime a consumer complains Every year, millions of Indians collectively lose thousands of crore rupees and...