Redefining asset classes using default risk is a robust approach

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Modern Monetary Theory offers a useful framework for defining assets, physical or financial, by assessing their default risk

Traditionally, there are four asset classes broken down into sub-classes: equities, fixed-income securities (debt), cash and cash equivalents like fixed deposits.
Highlights Traditionally, asset classes are divided into buckets such as equities, fixed income, cash and so on However, these classifications overlook the fundamental nature and underlying reasons for risks of these assets Modern Money Theory (MMT), by revealing the essence of modern money, offers a robust basis to redefine asset classes according to their inherent risks. While developing investment or savings strategies for clients, financial advisors recommend diversification between risks and returns associated with asset classes, that is, assets with similar characteristics and...

