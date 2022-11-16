HomeNewsOpinion

Recommending governance changes in the shadow of NSE scam

Jayant Thakur   •

The Expert Committee’s report on governance changes at MIIs recommends wide ranging changes, many of which are to prevent wrongs similar to those alleged in the NSE case. However, it keeps the biggest issue of conflict of roles of simultaneously being profit seeking entity and regulator by MIIs unaddressed

Representative image
Highlights  Expert committee report filed with an eye on NSE scam  Considerable discussion on Key Managerial Personnel and the possible abuse of this position  The ghost of NSE also looms large as regards sharing of sensitive information  It is recommended that Public Interest Directors (PIDs) should form two-thirds of the Board  The committee says MIIs are commercial profit seeking organizations and responsible to their shareholders. At the same time, they are significant first level regulators. There is a significant conflict of interest here  SEBI has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers