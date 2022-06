Good morning. It feels wrong, as a markets writer, to hope for a boring week. But after the last few, I could use a moment to catch my breath. I suspect I will not get one. Email me: robert.armstrong@ft.com. Last week’s equity rally The S&P rose 6.5 per cent last week, leaving the index down just 18 per cent from its peak. Nice week. Just a bear market rally, or a sign of real strength? As we noted on Friday, the key...