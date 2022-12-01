HomeNewsOpinion

Q2 GDP: Rebound in contact-intensive services boosts growth

Manas Chakravarty   •

The story on the demand side for the September quarter is the huge drag on GDP from the external sector, thanks to high crude oil and commodity prices 

A woman in a clothing store in Khan Market in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. India is scheduled to release second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures on Aug. 31.
Highlights GDP growth in the September quarter, at 6.3 percent, is exactly what the RBI had forecast The ‘Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Broadcasting’ sector contributed 44.8 percent to year-on-year GVA growth ‘Financial Services, Real Estate and Professional Services’ segment contributed 33.4 percent to total GVA growth The contribution of manufacturing to year-on-year GVA growth was a disappointingly negative 14.4 percent The contribution of gross fixed capital formation to year-on-year GDP growth in the quarter is a healthy 54.6 percent The contribution of net exports...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers