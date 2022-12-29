 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real Estate | Clear guidelines, seed funding can fix legacy power issues in NCR

E Jayashree Kurup
Dec 29, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

It all depends on political will to get the cities ready with modern, urban infrastructure. In power, Haryana has taken a clear lead over the Uttar Pradesh suburbs in the NCR

Power reforms are tedious and have to fix legacy issues as well. Two prominent suburbs in the National Capital (NCR) region — Noida and Gurugram — have been tackling the same issue in different ways. The base issues too are different, though the end result is to provide efficient power services to consumers of private developments.

In Noida, after battling with developers to get the houses they paid for years ago, consumers have locked horns with developers for the past several years, protesting extremely high power charges levied by developers, in the name of common area power charges. The issue was that the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) used to provide power to the entrance of the development or township through a single-point connection. The developer then added his own mark-up and provided power at much higher rates to consumers.

Multi-Point Connections

After years of lobbying, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) directed developers to seek permission from residents and opt for single or multi-point connection with proof of resident demand. This came with its own challenges. The developer had to co-ordinate with consumers through the Association of Allottees (AoAs), a body that was neither homogeneous, nor unified. In many cases, there were more than one AoA, with some being controlled by supporters of the developer. As a result, any major policy decision that requires the developer to co-ordinate with the AoA is already doomed to face difficulties. After years of neglect and perpetual battles with developers to get houses or the promised facilities, there was fatigue among residents to take up the cudgels for the power fight.

The net result is that nine builders were served notices by the Noida Power Company Ltd (NPCL) to get the consumer consent forms signed by residents to show 51 percent consent either way.

In AIMS Angel Golf Avenue 2, power was disconnected for over seven hours while the builder and the authority sorted the issue of consent letters. In many societies, consumers fear that with installation of multi-point meters, the developer may stop taking care of common areas. A legitimate concern that the policy should have taken care of. Developers and consumers in Noida have no love lost, and leaving any bit of the policy open to interpretation by developers is scary for consumers.