RCAP Insolvency: Allowing a second auction will set a bad precedent

S Murlidharan
Jan 10, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

The fact that applicants in a few Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) code cases had to approach the courts to restrain lenders from considering bids that were made after the deadline is shameful. Such bids should automatically be thrown out or delays will be endemic

The Reliance Capital (RCAP) case is yet another example of the corporate insolvency resolution process threatening to undermine the sanctity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It looks set to follow the familiar path of endless extensions and litigation that we have seen earlier in the resolution cases of Binani Cement and Dewan Housing Finance Ltd.

In the latest development, the National Company Law Tribunal has refused to halt lenders to RCAP from voting for a second round of auctions after Torrent Investments, which had put the highest bid in the first round,  appeal against it. It will hear the issue and pass a judgement on January 12. The upshot is that we could see further delays and litigation in a case that has already got three extensions. The latest deadline expires on January 31, 2023.

How did things come to such a pass?

Reliance Capital (RCAP) was the third major non-banking financial firm to be cherrypicked by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in November 2021 under IBC after Srei Group and Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL).

On December 21, 2022, Torrent Investments made the winning bid of Rs 8640 crore in the first round of auctions for RCAP’s assets. However, a day after the auction ended, the Hinduja Group made an improved offer of Rs 8,950 crore. Following an appeal by Torrent, the NCLY restrained the administrator of RCAP Nageswara Rao Y from presenting the non-compliant bid to the committee of lenders.

Three days later, however, the lenders in a meeting decided that the winning bid in the first round of auctions was sub-optimal and decided to hold another round of auctions.