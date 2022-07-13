HomeNewsOpinion

RBI’s rope trick will likely see a redux

Rajrishi Singhal   •

RBI’s strategy to protect the rupee’s currency value is based on attracting NRI deposits. That is not going to be easy 

(Representational image: Pepi Stojanovski via Unsplash)
Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slipped into battle mode to protect the rupee’s currency value against unrelenting depreciation. The central bank announced a slew of schemes to attract fresh foreign exchange inflows. There is only one problem with the schemes: the central pillar of RBI’s stratagem is on weak ground, thereby suggesting that RBI may have to have follow up with additional measures. On Monday, July 11, RBI also announced trade settlement in rupees, primarily to facilitate...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers