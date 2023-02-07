RBI’s Policy Dilemma: The case for status quo 

Highlights Markets expect a final 25 basis point rate hike from the MPC But with inflation coming down, there is a strong case for a pause With global central banks going soft on increasing rates, the RBI need not worry about interest rate differentials Inter-bank liquidity is likely to remain tight over the next couple of months owing to seasonal factors This is the right time to shift the policy stance to neutral Markets should not be too concerned with getting the last 25 bps...